Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,019 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $125.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $140.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

