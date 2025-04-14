Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,466,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $2,942,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $119.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.68 and a 200 day moving average of $149.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

