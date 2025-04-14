Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 723 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.55, for a total transaction of $1,138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $497,962.50. This represents a 69.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $3,367,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,606.58. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $26,994,480. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $281.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.22 and its 200 day moving average is $351.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $230.39 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

