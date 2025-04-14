Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 3,724 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 94.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 156,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,402,427.63. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,751. This represents a 18.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UNM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Unum Group from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Unum Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $75.28 on Monday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.95.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

