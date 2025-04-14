Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. StockNews.com lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.46.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $133,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,643.21. The trade was a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 19,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,783,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,260. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,732. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

