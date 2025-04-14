Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,635 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 938.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. Sempra has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In other news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $343,114.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,786.94. The trade was a 19.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $225,717.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,236.65. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,319 shares of company stock worth $651,676 and sold 57,309 shares worth $4,694,019. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.46.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

