STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,859 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of STERIS worth $25,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of STERIS by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

NYSE STE opened at $221.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.50. STERIS plc has a one year low of $197.82 and a one year high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.87.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

