Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Purchases 3,820 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 144.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $111.22 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $197.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 target price on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Nucor

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.