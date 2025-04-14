SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,144,478 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 404% from the previous session’s volume of 1,616,708 shares.The stock last traded at $29.19 and had previously closed at $29.16.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,757.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

