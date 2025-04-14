SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,142,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,022 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.91% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $175,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. TME Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,587,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 104,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 22,111 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

