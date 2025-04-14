SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Reduced by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $8,081,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,398,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $401.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

