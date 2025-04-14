SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SPXXF remained flat at $7.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.

About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides banking services in Northern Norway. It operates through Retail Market and Corporate Market segments. The company offers mortgage, car, boat, vehicle, and other loan related services. It also offers vehicle, home, travel, personal, and pet insurance services. In addition, the company provides various savings and pension related services, as well as debit and credit card services.

