SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SPXXF remained flat at $7.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.
About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.