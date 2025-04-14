SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Holdings Decreased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,410 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of SouthState worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SouthState by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in SouthState by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $81.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $114.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher acquired 2,717 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,018.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,481.78. The trade was a 137.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $200,652.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,433.86. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

