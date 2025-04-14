Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2025 – Soleno Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – Soleno Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

3/28/2025 – Soleno Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Soleno Therapeutics was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/27/2025 – Soleno Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $67.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Soleno Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Soleno Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Laidlaw from $75.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Soleno Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Soleno Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SLNO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.33. 477,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,608. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of -2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.41). Research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, VP Michael F. Huang sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,013,664.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,149.67. This represents a 28.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 128,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $8,789,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,504.48. This trade represents a 69.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 942,672 shares of company stock valued at $64,058,781 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,188,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,166 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,928,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,607,000 after buying an additional 658,518 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,499,000 after acquiring an additional 344,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,647,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $15,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

