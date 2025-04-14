Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

SKWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $50,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,155.08. This represents a 57.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $327,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,876.32. This trade represents a 61.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,132 shares of company stock valued at $620,476 in the last ninety days. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,386,000 after purchasing an additional 82,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 490,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $52.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $55.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

