SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 1,010.3% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Growth Opportunities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKGR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SK Growth Opportunities by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SK Growth Opportunities by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 90,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $3,487,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SK Growth Opportunities Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ SKGR traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 185,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,353. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. SK Growth Opportunities has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $175.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of -0.03.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities ( NASDAQ:SKGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

