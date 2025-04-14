Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Down 96.3% in March

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Up 2.2 %
SHTDY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,237. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91.
About Sinopharm Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sinopharm Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.