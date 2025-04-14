Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Down 96.3% in March

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Up 2.2 %

SHTDY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,237. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

About Sinopharm Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.