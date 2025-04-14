Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Expands By 439,900.0%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,000 shares, a growth of 439,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,944,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ultrack Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS MJLB traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,819,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,649,621. Ultrack Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Ultrack Systems alerts:

Ultrack Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, iridium satellite trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrack Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrack Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.