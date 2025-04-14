Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Expands By 439,900.0%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,000 shares, a growth of 439,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,944,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ultrack Systems Price Performance
OTCMKTS MJLB traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,819,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,649,621. Ultrack Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
Ultrack Systems Company Profile
