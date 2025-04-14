Short Interest in Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Declines By 80.0%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tate & Lyle Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TATYY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.34. 148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $44.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

