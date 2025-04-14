Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Rises By 900.0%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sysmex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.56. 44,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sysmex will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.