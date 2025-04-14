Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Grows By 804.8%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 804.8% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Pan Pacific International Price Performance
Pan Pacific International stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.09. 39,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,425. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
