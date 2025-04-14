Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Grows By 804.8%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 804.8% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Pan Pacific International Price Performance

Pan Pacific International stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.09. 39,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,425. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

