Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Rises By 1,499.1%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a growth of 1,499.1% from the March 15th total of 300,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,017,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Shares of JQC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,736. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
