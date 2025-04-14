Short Interest in Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Increases By 6,722.2%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 6,722.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Merck KGaA Trading Up 4.6 %

Merck KGaA stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.64. 325,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,846. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck KGaA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

