Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Increases By 2,348.1%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 2,348.1% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Down 9.8 %
Shares of Baosheng Media Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,615. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. Baosheng Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $13.66.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
