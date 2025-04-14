Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Increases By 2,348.1%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 2,348.1% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of Baosheng Media Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,615. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. Baosheng Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

