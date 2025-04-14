Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Expands By 469.6%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 469.6% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Accor Stock Up 1.9 %
Accor stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 126,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. Accor has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $10.61.
About Accor
