Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Expands By 469.6%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 469.6% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Accor Stock Up 1.9 %

Accor stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 126,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. Accor has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $10.61.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

