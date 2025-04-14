ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ServiceNow stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 3/19/2025.

NYSE NOW opened at $785.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $875.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $973.89.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,185.00 to $990.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,073.93.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

