Senvest Management LLC Raises Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.05% of Chewy worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,120,000 after buying an additional 1,293,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,489,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,345,000 after acquiring an additional 399,330 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,866,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,981 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chewy by 4,577.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $34.74 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 9,285 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $371,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,750 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,000. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 83,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 334,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,720. This represents a 20.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 669,433 shares of company stock worth $25,205,364. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Chewy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

