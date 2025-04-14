Senvest Management LLC Increases Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,639,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,695 shares during the period. Criteo accounts for about 4.4% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 6.60% of Criteo worth $143,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 49,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Criteo by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insider Activity at Criteo

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 7,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $332,979.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,346,334.52. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $73,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,090.88. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,363 shares of company stock worth $1,124,213. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Criteo

Criteo Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $28.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.74. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.