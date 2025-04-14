Senvest Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Senvest Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,886,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956,355 shares during the quarter. AvidXchange accounts for approximately 1.6% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 2.38% of AvidXchange worth $50,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AvidXchange by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVDX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 34,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $263,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,176,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,162.47. This trade represents a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $446,906.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,164,737 shares in the company, valued at $84,740,353.83. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,866 shares of company stock worth $955,323 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $7.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 192.25 and a beta of 1.14. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.98 million. On average, analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AvidXchange

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.