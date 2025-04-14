Senvest Management LLC Buys Shares of 227,402 BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 227,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,263,000. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of BILL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in BILL by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,611,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,906,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 828.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,457 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BILL by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,610,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,421,000 after purchasing an additional 852,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in BILL by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 526,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,591,000 after purchasing an additional 423,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Price Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $41.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,151.70, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILL. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BILL from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.