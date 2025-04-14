Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sempra worth $49,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Up 2.2 %

SRE stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Sempra has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.77.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sempra from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Insider Activity

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,186.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165.88. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero purchased 2,600 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.96 per share, with a total value of $184,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,453.04. This trade represents a 19.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,319 shares of company stock worth $651,676 and sold 57,309 shares worth $4,694,019. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.