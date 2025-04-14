Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $26,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. Sempra has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165.88. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $343,114.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,786.94. This trade represents a 19.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,319 shares of company stock worth $651,676 and sold 57,309 shares worth $4,694,019. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus cut shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sempra from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.46.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

