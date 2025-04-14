Seeds Investor LLC Sells 578 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Seeds Investor LLC lessened its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,229,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,154,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,215,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,076,000 after acquiring an additional 191,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,725,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,545,000 after acquiring an additional 241,448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,793,000 after acquiring an additional 354,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,488,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $105.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.24. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

