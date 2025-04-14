Seeds Investor LLC Purchases 817 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Seeds Investor LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,179 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $330,625,000 after buying an additional 2,371,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $298,794,000 after purchasing an additional 401,235 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 460,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 399,430 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $54,665,000 after purchasing an additional 371,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $75.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

