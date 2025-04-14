Seeds Investor LLC Increases Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Seeds Investor LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $48.43 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $58.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

