Seeds Investor LLC Has $401,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Seeds Investor LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $210.83 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $171.45 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.