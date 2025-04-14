Seeds Investor LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Seeds Investor LLC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% during the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $493.60 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $532.72 and a 200-day moving average of $532.68. The company has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Erste Group Bank lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

