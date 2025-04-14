Seeds Investor LLC Buys 1,025 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Seeds Investor LLC grew its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $92.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.64. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.11 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

