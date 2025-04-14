Seeds Investor LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $462,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,311,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $184.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

