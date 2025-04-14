Seeds Investor LLC Acquires 1,677 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Seeds Investor LLC grew its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Pearson by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 279,369 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,780,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pearson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth $1,224,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PSO stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62.

Pearson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.2092 dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSO. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

