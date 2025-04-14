Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.64 ($0.05), with a volume of 178025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Secure Property Development & Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of £5.64 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.16.

Secure Property Development & Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Property Development and Investment plc is an AIM listed property development and investment company focused on the South East European markets. The Company's strategy is focused on generating healthy investment returns principally derived from: the operation of income generating commercial properties and capital appreciation through investment in high yield real estate assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Property Development & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Property Development & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.