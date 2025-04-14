Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $922,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $141.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $122.73 and a 12 month high of $169.62.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Communication Services ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

