Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $421.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $457.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $624.80. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

