Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $873,000 Investment in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 1.37% of Magnera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnera during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Magnera in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Magnera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnera in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Magnera Stock Performance

Shares of MAGN opened at $15.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20. Magnera Corp has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter. Magnera had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnera

In related news, CEO Curt Begle bought 23,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $501,408.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $507,311.28. This represents a 8,495.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen purchased 20,000 shares of Magnera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,150.98. This trade represents a 1,531.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnera Company Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

