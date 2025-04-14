Scotia Capital Inc. Has $841,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

TYL opened at $568.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.80 and a 12 month high of $661.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

