Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Dagco Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Dagco Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 271.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,338 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 6.4% of Dagco Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dagco Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $19,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,855 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

