Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.