Savvy Advisors Inc. Sells 415 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Savvy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $74.08. The company has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

