Savvy Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,772,000. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 27,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,100,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,139,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.97. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

