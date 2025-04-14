Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,035 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 248.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus set a $130.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $685,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,351.53. This represents a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,183 shares of company stock worth $13,948,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $93.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

